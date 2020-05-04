San Diego organizations create COVID-19 virtual volunteer website





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Are you looking for a way to safely volunteer with either your time or talent but don’t know where to start? Two organizations are teaming up to solve that problem.

“There are a lot of ways our community can still give back even in the midst of this quarantine right now,” said Crystal Trull Interim Executive Director of HandsOn San Diego. “Giving is the best thing we can do right now, giving of ourselves, whether it be our time, talent, or treasure it just helps us to be stronger as a community.”

Trull says although health orders have changed the way her organization operated, the critical work being done is needed now more than ever.

That’s where a partnership bloomed between HandsOn and the United Way, using the strengths of two organizations combining as one to unite San Diegans.

“Right now people are looking for ways to give back to the community and it adds stress if you have to go to this website, or that website, and you’re still not finding anything,” said Nancy Sasaki, President and CEO of United Way. “We don’t want people to have to search for an opportunity to give back, make it easy.”

A new website launching called www.sandiegovolunteerhub.org is offering residents a solution to figuring out the best and safest way to help.

“We have created a virtual volunteer hub that’s a one stop shop where anybody, like an individual or a nonprofit corporation can find information and learn more about the needs of the community,” Trull said.

While there are still some safe in-person options for those who want to volunteer at food drives or other organizations, they also wanted to provide options to people who can’t leave their homes.

“One of the things that I feel is so important is making calls to seniors just to check in on them,” Sasaki said. “Elderhelp (https://www.elderhelpofsandiego.org/) is doing that, they offer training to teach and work with people on how to make those calls which are so important right now.”

Other work that is needed by volunteers is offering help to nonprofit organizations by curating a book club, organizing a book drive, creating care packs and even helping small businesses cope with how to move forward during this difficult time. Anyone and everyone has skills that can be utilized during this pandemic and the goal of the website is to make it as easy as possible to ensure residents are making the most impact.

“So what I say to volunteers if you’re feeling it, do it,” Trull said. “If there is something stirring inside of you and you really want to give back but you don’t know how, visit our webpage.” www.sandiegovolunteerhub.org