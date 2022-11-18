San Diego orgs provide for low-income families on Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hundreds of people are in need this holiday season and Casa Familiar will be helping many by handing out the food of a world-renowned chef.

KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live at the San Ysidro Civic Center with the details.

(Below) Young Black and IN Business is also hosting a charitable event to help people on Thanksgiving.

Their Turkey Giveaway is coming up, so Roosevelt Williams III from the organization joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the event.