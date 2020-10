San Diego Padres 2020 season in review

The San Diego Padres had a season to remember that included a postseason run for the first time in 14 years.

Within that, they broke records, and made it all the way to the NLDS where they faced the best team in baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A young and fun team that is only just getting started and will be entertaining for San Diego to watch for years to come.

Allison Edmonds gives us the season in review.