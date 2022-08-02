San Diego Padres acquire Juan Soto and Josh Bell from Washington Nationals





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After weeks of trade rumors, Tuesday morning the San Diego Padres finalize a deal to acquire OF Juan Soto and 1B Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals.

The Padres Package Deal: Pitcher McKenzie Gore, SS CJ Abrams, OF Robert Hassell III, Pitcher James Wood, Pitcher Jarlin Susana, and DH Luke Voit for Juan Soto and Josh Bell.

In the original deal between the Padres and the Nationals, 1B Eric Hosmer was on the list to be traded. In his contract he had a no-trade clause with the Nationals, so the Padres decided to trade Designated Hitter, Luke Voit, in his place. While in deliberation, the Padres sent Voit to the Nationals and traded Hosmer to the Boston Red Sox.

According to MLB Trade Rumors Steve Adams, “The Padres are set to pay the majority of the money owed to Hosmer as part of the deal — roughly $46MM through the end of the 2025 season.”

23-year-old Juan Soto nicknamed “The Childish Bambino”, is a Dominican professional baseball left fielder who became a free agent in 2015.

The Los Angeles Times Jorge Castillo reported, “He is arguably the most valuable asset available in a midseason trade in modern Major League Baseball history. The outfielder is already regarded as one of the best hitters — if not the best hitter — in the majors at just 23 years old.”

The Padres released a statement saying:

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound left-handed hitter currently leads the majors with 91 walks, 31 more than the next closest player on the list (Max Muncy, 57), and ranks 2nd in the National League in OBP and T-8th in home runs. He posted a career-best 16-game hitting streak earlier this season (June 24-July 14), tied for the 6th-longest in the majors in 2022, and reached base in a career-high 27 consecutive games (June 17-July 22). In July, Soto was crowned the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby champion at Dodger Stadium, becoming the second-youngest player ever to win the competition after defeating Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodríguez in the final round.

Earlier in the 2022 season Soto turned down a record-breaking 15-year, $440 million contract offer with the Padres to stay with the Nationals. That deal would’ve made him the 20th highest-paid player in annual value.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan tweeted out, “One of the biggest deals in baseball history goes down, and it sends the 23-year-old to SD, where he will team with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado.”

List of Professional MLB achievements:

2× All-Star (2021, 2022)

World Series champion (2019)

2× All-MLB First Team (2020, 2021)

All-MLB Second Team (2019)

2× Silver Slugger Award (2020, 2021)

Home Run Derby champion (2022)

NL batting champion (2020)

His Career stats:

GP 565 AB 1,954 R 399 H 569 RBI 358 BB 464 SO 414 HR 119 Avg 291

