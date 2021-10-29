San Diego Padres hire Oakland Athletics’ Bob Melvin as new manager, source says





(ESPN) – Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin has agreed to a three-year contract to become the San Diego Padres’ new manager, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The A’s had picked up his 2022 option but allowed him to interview for the Padres job.

Melvin, 60, had been the A’s manager the past 11 seasons and had a record of 853-764. Under his watch, the A’s made the postseason six times.

He also has had managerial stints with the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks and has an overall record of 1,346-1,272 in 18 seasons.

He replaces Jayce Tingler, who was fired as the Padres manager after the team’s second-half collapse in a 2021 season in which San Diego had lofty expectations.

