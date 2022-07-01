San Diego Padres introduce City Connect uniforms

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Padres have introduced their vibrant “City Connect” uniforms.

The Padres website says the colorful highlights are a nod to the coastal community we call home.” Adding that, “they’re inspired by the vibrant landscapes in the San Diego and Baja California communities.

The Padres will wear the City Connect Uniforms every Friday night at home, debuting July 8 against the San Francisco Giants.

City Connect uniforms will also be for sale in the Padres store!

Vibrant colors for our vibrant city. pic.twitter.com/uQg6CqrVQ4 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 1, 2022

Store is stocked and ready to go starting at 10 am! Come on down! @padres pic.twitter.com/d1QGw7Dkwl — Allison Edmonds (@aedmondstv) July 1, 2022