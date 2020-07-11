San Diego Padres Jake Cronenworth hoping to contribute in multiple ways

Jake Cronenworth can play plenty of positions for the San Diego Padres this season. Cronenworth, can play infield and he pitch in a pinch if needed for the Friars. Cronenworth, a Michigan native pitched for the Michigan Wolverines in college. While playing in the Big Ten for the maize and blue he played multiple positions and was acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay. Padres pulled the trigger on trading Hunter Renfroe to the Rays and in return the Friars received Tommy Pham and Cronenworth. The shortened sixty game season may benefit Cronenworth tremendously because he can play all over the diamond, and with the designated hitter implemented in both leagues this season. We may see him get quite a few at bats this season as well.