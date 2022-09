San Diego Padres offer fans free water and sunscreen amid heat wave

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Amid the ongoing heat wave, the San Diego Padres offered fans at Petco Park free water and sunscreen to stay cool at the game.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards spoke to fans at the stadium on Labor Day, who seemed okay with the heat, just disappointed in the team’s performance as they got crushed by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Here's everything you need to know before attending today's #LaborDay game vs. the Dbacks. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 5, 2022

Can the Padres bring the heat? San Diego’s weather sure can. Free water/sunscreen is being handed out at tonight’s game to keep people safe. We’re talking to fans braving the Labor Day scorcher of a game, and yes… I brought my jersey. #PadresTwitter #TimeToShine pic.twitter.com/wgMPwH9zxl — Hunter Sowards (@huntersowards3) September 5, 2022