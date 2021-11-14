San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler honors Father Joe Carroll





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Peter Seidler, Owner and Chairman of the San Diego Padres, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss who Father Joe Carroll was to him.

Father Joe was a pioneer, an entrepreneur, a man with compassion for the people experiencing homelessness and its root causes, Seidler began.

Seidler elaborated on Father Joe, stating that he was someone who brought expertise to helping the homeless, and was strong enough to not let anything stand in his way.