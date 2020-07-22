San Diego Padres pitcher Tim Hill has overcome serious odds making it to the Major Leagues

Padres Pitcher Tim Hill talks about being back on the bump after beating colon cancer. Diagnosed with colon cancer in 2015, having half of his colon removed. He underwent eight months of chemotherapy in San Diego. A very scary situation for Hill, he lost his father to colon cancer in 2006, at just 53 years old. Hill, was drafted in 2014 in the 32nd round by the Kansas City Royals. He was just acquired by the Padres on July 16th to help San Diego win games in the shortened 60 game season, and hopefully beyond. He’s left handed, and with a unique delivery, and arm slot. Look for the southpaw to boost an already formidable rotation for the Friars.