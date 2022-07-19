San Diego Padres players speak before 2022 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (KUSI) – The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is happening tonight at Dodger Stadium.

KUSI’s Nick James caught up with Jake Cronenworth, Manny Machado and Joe Musgrove about their preparations and excite to represent San Diego among the world’s best baseball players.

Cronenworth jokingly said he can’t wait to see the Dodger fans cheer on Machado, Machado says it will be special to be out there with the best players in the league, and Musgrove is prepping to pitch one of the early innings.

Plus, James got to speak with former Padre Ty France.