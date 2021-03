San Diego parent wants to watch kid play in person

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Prep sports being allowed to resume across the state, now San Diego Unified School District said it will not allow parents or fans to attend upcoming games.

Other school districts including Cathedral Catholic High School and schools within the Grossmont High School District will allow parents to attend.

San Diego Unified School District parent Alex Garcia joined Good Evening San Diego to say he wants to watch his child play.