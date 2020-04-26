San Diego Parks and Rec warns that reopened city parks still have regulations to abide by

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With talk of beaches reopening, it remains the case that some parks and trails have already been open for several days now. KUSI’s Hunter Sowards reminded our viewers that even in those places, rules were still being upheld.

She was joined with Tim Graham from the city of San Diego’s Parks and Recreation Department who provided some perspective on what people can expect when they head to these parks that have been open and all those that are slowly going to start opening up to the public. Click the video above for more