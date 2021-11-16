San Diego Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a virtual job fair for San Diego’s youth





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If you’re a young person who is looking for a job or internship, then the City of San Diego Parks and Recreation Department has the perfect opportunity for you with a virtual jobs fair.

They are offering a variety of paid internship and mentorship opportunities for youth in select local communities with up to 300 hours of paid work available and will be available to individuals ages 16-24.

If you are interested in entering the job market while gaining valuable skills and experience the Southeastern Virtual Job Fair will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 17 2021, from 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Join Event here: https://sandiego.zoomgov.com/j/1617797559

Meeting ID: 161 779 7559

For more information check out their website: https://www.sandiego.gov/parks-and-recreation/internship