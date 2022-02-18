San Diego passes San Francisco as least affordable city in the United States

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new study by OJO Labs found that San Diego has surpassed San Francisco & Los Angeles as the least affordable city in the United States.

The study used a ratio of home sold price to median household income.

As of January  2022, the median home price in San Diego is $764,000, which brought San Diego’s “unaffordability score” to 8.1, according to the study.

