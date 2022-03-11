San Diego pays tribute to the healthcare heroes who have been on the frontline throughout the pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – We’re marking two years since COVID-19 arrived in San Diego and that has city leaders taking a moment to applaud our healthcare heroes who have been on the front lines throughout this pandemic.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Matt Prichard talked with San Diego City Council, Sean Elo-Rivera, who was out at Balboa Park to show appreciation for healthcare workers alongside 60 other community leaders.