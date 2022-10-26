San Diego People: The 2022 Chula Vista Mayoral Race





https://youtu.be/vEN1n3CXehs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Election day is quickly approaching, and the Chula Vista Mayoral race is expected to be one of the closest in San Diego County.

Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar and Republican John McCann are campaigning against each other to become the next Mayor of Chula Vista.

Both candidates sat down with KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on a special edition of San Diego People to debate the issues and tell Chula Vista residents why they deserve their vote.

The KUSI News debate will air Sunday, October 30th, at 11:00 AM.

It will be published on this article at 11:45 AM Sunday.