San Diego performer Marissa Grace to hold upcoming show at Little Italy Foodhall

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Marissa Grace has been singing with her first guitar teacher, Charlie Jirkovsky, since she was 12 years old.

Today she was joined by Jirkovsky at KUSI Studios to sing “Can’t Take My Eyes off of You” and “Valerie.”

She will perform on July 9 at Piazza della Famiglia in the Little Italy Foodhall.