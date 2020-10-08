San Diego philanthropists give $25 million to Scripps Encinitas to fund new hospital developments

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Scripps Health Medical Center CEO joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego exclusively to reveal a major announcement.

Van Gorder announced that Warner and Debbie Lusardi have given $25 million to Scripps Encinitas to help fund a new hospital tower and pulmonary institute. The gift is the largest in Scripps Encinitas history.

The complete press release detailing the donation and what it will fund is below:

Philanthropists Warner and Debbie Lusardi of Rancho Santa Fe have given Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas the largest donation in its history, a $25 million investment to help fund a new acute care hospital tower and pulmonary institute that are cornerstones of the hospital’s master plan.

“We are immensely grateful to Warner and Debbie Lusardi, whose historic gift will have a truly transformative impact on the region’s health care for generations to come,” said Chris Van Gorder, president and chief executive officer of Scripps Health. “This investment will provide North County residents with expanded access to the high-quality, compassionate health care they have come to expect from Scripps Encinitas.”

Lusardi Tower

The new hospital building, to be called Lusardi Tower, will be a three-story, 224,000-square-foot facility that will offer a broad range of patient care services. It will include 64 inpatient beds that will be used for a variety of clinical needs, including medical-surgical care, intensive care and progressive (or intermediate) care, as well as additional operating suites.

Scripps expects site work to begin at the hospital in early 2022, with the first phase of Lusardi Tower expected to be open for patient care in 2025. The tower will be situated between the existing main hospital building and the Leichtag Foundation Critical Care Pavilion.

All patient rooms in Lusardi Tower will be private and will offer abundant natural light. Each room will be designed with ample space, giving patients a more comfortable environment and caregivers more space to efficiently deliver care. Lusardi Tower will include the latest in wireless health technology and advanced digital monitoring and telemedicine capabilities.

Lusardi Pulmonary Institute

Lusardi Tower also will be home to the new Lusardi Pulmonary Institute, which will provide the full spectrum of patient care for respiratory conditions. The institute will expand on the hospital’s existing state-of-the-art interventional pulmonary medicine program, including the early detection of lung cancer, minimally invasive diagnostic lung biopsy, thoracic surgery and treatment of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and sleep-related disorders. It will provide the complete continuum of inpatient and outpatient care, including prevention, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and research.

“An investment of this magnitude will allow us to take a significant step forward for our patients, their families and the entire caregiving team, making Scripps Encinitas a top destination for health care,” said Scott Eisman, M.D., physician chief operating executive at Scripps Encinitas. “We’ve seen demand for health care services increase steadily over the past decade at Scripps Encinitas, and with continuing population growth expected, it’s critical that we take steps now to prepare for the future.”

Master plan highlights

Lusardi Tower and Lusardi Pulmonary Institute are key components of the second and final phase of a master plan that is well under way at Scripps Encinitas. Another phase-two project, a three-story, 68,000-square-foot medical office pavilion located on the northernmost portion of the hospital campus, is currently under construction, with completion expected next year.

Phase one of the hospital’s master plan was completed in 2016. It includes the Leichtag Foundation Critical Care Pavilion, which offers an emergency department and a medical-surgical unit.

Lusardis’ legacy of giving

Warner and Debbie Lusardi have a long history of supporting Scripps Encinitas and the entire Scripps Health system. They helped launch Scripps Encinitas’ current fundraising campaign with a $1.1 million gift. Additional donations by the Lusardis helped efforts to upgrade the hospital’s operating rooms and acquire two separate pieces of diagnostic technology to detect respiratory issues and bladder cancer.

“The Lusardi family has deep roots in San Diego County, and this generous gift is a testament to their legacy of leadership and altruism, which will continue to have a significant impact on our community for generations to come,” said John Engle, corporate senior vice president and chief development officer with Scripps Health. “We couldn’t be more proud for this vital addition to Scripps Encinitas to bear the Lusardi name.”

Beyond Scripps Encinitas, Warner and Debbie Lusardi donated generously to support the Prebys Cardiovascular Institute and the Scripps Whittier Diabetes Institute.

Warner Lusardi co-founded Lusardi Construction Co. with his father, Peter, in 1958. The full-service general contractor has completed thousands of construction projects across the United States, including office buildings, educational facilities, hotels, retail centers and business parks. Warner and Debbie Lusardi’s volunteer efforts have been recognized with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Patrons’ Breath of Life Award, and the Distinguished Achievement Award from Circle of Life 100, a group that supports Scripps Encinitas.

Ongoing fundraising campaign

As a nonprofit health system, Scripps relies on the community’s philanthropic support to help expand and upgrade its facilities. Scripps’ goal is to raise $60 million in philanthropic gifts to support the new phase-two facilities at Scripps Encinitas, with the remainder coming from income from operations and debt financing. The fundraising campaign is ongoing and more information is available by calling Scripps Health Foundation at 760-633-7722.

Founded in 1964, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas offers a broad spectrum of health care services, including heart care, orthopedics, cancer care and 24-hour emergency care, as well as routine and complex pulmonary, neurological and vascular procedures. It is also home to OB/GYN and maternal and infant health services, including a level-two neonatal intensive care unit.

ABOUT SCRIPPS HEALTH

Founded in 1924 by philanthropist Ellen Browning Scripps, Scripps Healthis a nonprofit integrated health care delivery system based in San Diego, Calif. Scripps treats more than 600,000 patients annually through the dedication of 3,000 affiliated physicians and more than 15,000 employees among its five acute-care hospital campuses, home health care services, 28 outpatient centers and clinics, and hundreds of affiliated physician offices throughout the region.

Recognized as a leader in disease and injury prevention, diagnosis and treatment, Scripps is also at the forefront of clinical research. With three highly respected graduate medical education programs, Scripps is a longstanding member of the Association of American Medical Colleges. Scripps has been ranked five times as one of the nation’s best health care systems by Truven Health Analytics. Its hospitals are ranked No. 1 in San Diego County and among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. Scripps also is recognized by Advisory Board, Fortune and Working Mother magazine as one of the best places in the nation to work. More information can be found at www.scripps.org.