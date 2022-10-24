San Diego Pickleball coach Mike Branon authors “The Joy of Pickleball”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Pickleball Coach Mike Branon has authored a new book titled, “The Joy of Pickleball: The Definitive Guide for the Senior Player.”

Branon is an avid pickleball player himself, and wrote the book by combining his love for the game with the essential coaching techniques that he’s developed over the years.

‘The Joy of Pickleball’ is designed to help the senior athlete play better, healthier, and happier. It contains elements of his first book, Pickleball and the Art of Living, which emphasizes the importance of living mindfully and passionately. However, the focus of this book is all pickleball.

Whether you play or are just curious about the sport, Branon lays out the reasons why the game of pickleball is booming, why it’s especially suited for players over fifty, and most importantly, how to play skillfully and happily at any age!

Branon joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to detail the book and encourage people to start playing pickleball!

You can purchase his book here.

Branon held a book signing event at Warwick’s in La Jolla on Sunday, October 23rd.