San Diego pilot and Navy Veteran sets out on “Mission to Share Peace” by flying around the world

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A pilot from San Diego who also served in the United States Navy, set out on what he called, “A Mission to Share Peace.”

The goal was to connect to the two places in the world where there has never been conflict, the North and South poles.

But, during his mission of peace, the war against coronavirus broke out and forced him to change course.

KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries has the story.