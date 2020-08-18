San Diego pilot Robert Delaurentis completes pole-to-pole circumnavigation during pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A San Diego pilot is back home after traveling 26,000 miles in the name of peace, while breaking multiple aviation records along the way.

Zen pilot, Robert DeLaurentis flew from two different places in the world, the only two places that have never been to war, the North and South Poles.

His journey took him to six continents and 22 countries all in the name of peace. Now that it’s completed, the journey will be chronicled in the upcoming documentary, “Peace Pilot To The Ends of the Earth and Beyond.”

During his trip, Delaurentis encountered a slew of mechanical issued during his adventure, right in the middle of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Not even a worldwide pandemic stopped him from completing his mission.

DeLaurentis discussed his journey and all the excitement that came with it on KUSI News.