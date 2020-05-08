San Diego Poet Laureate Ron Salisbury invites the public to participate in San Diego Poetry Together





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As residents continue to follow stay-at-home orders, the City of San Diego’s Commission for Arts and Culture and San Diego’s first Poet Laureate Ron Salisbury invite the public to participate in San Diego Poetry Together: A Poetic Response to the Pandemic. The challenge is a way to engage the public through the literary arts and use poetry as an outlet to creatively express and share their feelings about the COVID-19 pandemic.



“This is a difficult time for many and the literary arts often give us a way to express what we may not be able to clearly articulate when interacting with others,” said Poet Laureate Ron Salisbury. “In this case, we are encouraging everyone to use the written word to share their experiences.”



During the month of May, participants can submit original work based on writing prompts posted on the San Diego Poetry Together webpage. Participants can submit written and spoken word entries. Salisbury will select several poems that will be shared publicly and posted to the webpage.

Deadlines and participation guidelines are available at www.sandiego.gov/poetrytogether

