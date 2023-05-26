San Diego Police Chief explains consequences of banning K-9 use

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A bill that would ban the use of K-9 units during apprehensions continues to receive criticism from law enforcement across the state.

Assembly Bill 742 was introduced earlier this year by California Assemblymember Corey Jackson.

Jackson says the bill does not intend to ban the use of the dogs, but to end the county’s history of racial bias and violence against Black Americans and people of color.

This assumption gained traction despite statistics that only 1% of K-9 deployments end in bites, roughly 0% of bites are fatal, and the dogs act as deterrents in situations that could otherwise end in the use of a police side-arm. K-9 unites are used as intimidation tactics and typically work to scare violent suspects into surrendering before the dogs are actually deployed.

San Diego Police Chief Dave Nisleit slammed the bill the week of May 23, voicing concern for “unintended consequences” of banning the use of K-9’s, such as an increase in officer involved shootings and injuries during apprehensions.

Chief Nisleit joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy and Lauren Phinney to discuss the bill and what could happen if it were to pass in the State Legislature.