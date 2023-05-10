San Diego Police clear homeless encampment after residents get criminal acts on video





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Downtown Partnership’s official homeless count made another record high for April 2023, as the population downtown reaches 1,958.

In recent weeks, Retired Marine and East Village resident, Giorgio Kirylo, has been publishing video of various criminal acts that downtown residents witness and endure daily. Kirylo lives on the corner of 15th and Market St., where the majority of videos took place.

In a two week time frame, Kirylo shared video with KUSI that were published on our respective social platforms of overdoses, urination and defecation, drug deals, swinging large knives, and pulling guns on people walking by. Some examples are below.

The various videos and interviews with Kirylo gained hundreds of thousands of views online, and those in Mayor Todd Gloria’s office were among those who saw them.

Gloria’s communications director, Rachel Laing, rarely replies to KUSI’s requests for comment on issues important to San Diegans, but she replied on Twitter to the video of the man wielding a large knife and slamming it into a wall. Laing wrote, “you mean Mayor Gloria, who’s in Sacramento *right now* pushing for conservatorship reform to help people with chronic mental illness and substance use disorders get the help they need? The one trying to ban dangerous encampments and the county’s only city leader creating shelter?”

Laing’s comment was met with sharp backlash from those who call downtown home, as they pointed out that the homeless crisis has clearly gotten worse under Gloria’s leadership.

Mayor Todd Gloria insists the sharp rise in homelessness is a result of high rental prices, but at the same time, he supports increasing the cost of living through various new taxes including a trash tax, and SANDAG’s proposed mileage tax. We don’t need to point out that increasing taxes simply makes rents even harder to pay.

Nevertheless, about two weeks after Kirylo and KUSI began sharing videos of the criminal activity being committed at this specific encampment, city of San Diego officials cleared out the area. As of Wednesday, May 10th, the corner of 15th and Market Street is completely free of all tents.

KUSI reached out to Rachel Laing, asking where the homeless from this encampment were moved to, and she supplied us with the following statement from SDPD Capt. Shawn Takeuchi:

In the past two weeks, the police department received complaints regarding illegal lodging/encroachment violations at this location and saw video footage of threats of violence, including a man with a knife. The same man was also seen with a gun which prompted a police response. The gun turned out to be a replica firearm. Therefore, last week, Neighborhood Police Division officers concentrated their enforcement efforts in this location. Most of the people who were here chose to move after enforcement action was taken.

The City of San Diego under Mayor @ToddGloria has cleared out the corner of 15th and Market St of all homeless. This is where criminal activity was being witnessed daily by Giorgio Kirylo and others, who shared video with KUSI.

