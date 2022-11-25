San Diego Police come closer to finding violent Ocean Beach homeless perpetrators





OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – Surveillance video from Hodad’s hamburger shop in Ocean Beach shows the moments a man was violently attacked by a group of homeless people in front of the restaurant.

The man underwent surgery for the injuries in his hand. Suspects remained on the streets following the incident.

KUSI’s Rafer Weigel got the voices of Ocean Beach locals and the man attacked in the video, who all agreed police presence needs to be improved in the area.