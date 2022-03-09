San Diego police data details overall crime increased 13% in 2021

They’re detailed how the city compares to other regions seeing a rise in violent crime.

Upon seeing the rise in crime during 2021, the San Diego Police Department added a sixth homicide investigation team to tackle illegal firearms found in San Diego.

Among the rise in crime, car theft and hate crimes emerge as the top increase in crimes during 2021.