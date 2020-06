San Diego Police Department releases body cam footage of officer involved shooting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In an effort to be transparent and open with the public, the San Diego Police Department has released a critical incident video regarding the officer involved shooting that took place June 27, 2020 in Downtown San Diego.

The link to view the video can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__1eTmwobxs&feature=youtu.be