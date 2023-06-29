San Diego Police Department struggling to juggle homeless crisis and violent crime





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Staffing shortage at the San Diego Police Department has compounded the daily problems our officers are facing while patrolling the City of San Diego.

Mayor Todd Gloria took office in December 2020, when the homeless population in downtown San Diego was just 622 people. But under the leadership of Mayor Todd Gloria, the homeless population has more than tripled to a record-high 2,104, according to the official May 2023 count.

The sharp increase of our homeless population has resulted in rising crimes and rampant drug use in occurring in broad daylight on a daily basis. San Diego icon Bill Walton, speaking with the Lucky Duck Foundation, even called on Mayor Todd Gloria to resign as a result of his failure to address the homeless crisis.

Walton was assaulted by a homeless man while riding his bike through Balboa Park, as he explained to San Diego that Mayor Todd Gloria destroyed “what once was America’s finest city,” labeling the new, failed state of San Diego, “Gloriaville.”

Just this week, San Diego City Council voted 5-4 on amendments to the Unsafe Camping Ordinance, which was strongly favored by Mayor Todd Gloria. The Unsafe Camping Ordinance prohibits tent encampments in all public spaces throughout the city if shelter beds are available.

This legislation has been highly criticized by Democrats and Republicans for different reasons, and is the first major acknowledgement by Todd Gloria that something needed to be done to address the out-of-control homeless population in the City of San Diego.

Despite the criticism from people on both sides of the aisle, Gloria has not showed any signs of remorse. Thursday, he officially re-launched his re-election campaign for Mayor of San Diego.

KUSI News has actively covered all aspects of our out-of-control homeless population, including the dangers the encampments present to people who live and work in the downtown San Diego neighborhood, specifically women and children.

Despite video evidence of criminal activity happening within the encampments, the San Diego Police Department is still struggling to enforce the laws due to certain regulations put in place by Mayor Todd Gloria.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with San Diego Police Department’s Community Relations Officer Larry Turner as they supervised a homeless camp clean-up in East Village.

Plante reported that he spoke with many downtown residents who have called SDPD to report a crime, but they didn’t arrive for several hours, if at all. But Plante reports there is good reason for that, SDPD is to about 200-250 police officers, with money in the budget to hire a bunch more.

Even though the City Hall has dedicated money to hire more officers, they are still having a hard time doing so. Dan Plante reported this is because of some anti-law enforcement actions coming out of the San Diego City Council, and Mayor Todd Gloria’s office.

Officer Larry Turner told Plante that there are about 10 officers dedicated to control the more than 2,000 homeless people living on the streets of downtown.

Turner described the chaotic scene in East Village as “something that we would not let stand in another country, but yet it’s happening here.”

The difficulties can be beat, as Turner explained, “there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, there is a chance for change. This was the finest city in America, and we can turn it around, we can bring it back.”