San Diego Police Dept. stands in solidarity with LGBTQ+ community





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In response to the violence on the gay and transgender community, San Diego Police Department is holding an event in coordination with the Hillcrest Business Association.

Tonight at 6 at Rich’s Night Club in San Diego off University Ave, SDPD is welcoming all business owners, and the community to discuss what happened in Colorado, and to share in a discussion of safety and security.

The event is open and free to the public.