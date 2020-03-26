San Diego Police enforcing local closures

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Most beaches in San Diego County remain closed Thursday in an attempt to encourage social distancing and limit the spread of the coronavirus, but beaches in Coronado and Oceanside have not yet been deemed off- limits.

Both cities shut down playgrounds and public beach parking lots on Monday, but neither city has officially closed its coastline as long as beachgoers maintain a physical distance of 6 feet from people who are not a part of their household.

Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, San Diego and Solana Beach closed their beaches, trails and parks on Monday, while Imperial Beach and the Port of San Diego announced similar closures on Tuesday.

The San Diego Police Department’s Chief of police, David Nisleit, talked to Good Morning San Diego about how officers are enforcing the new rules around closed parks and beaches.

Chief Nisleit also discussed how officers are staying safe in public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.