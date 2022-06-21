San Diego Police fight political movement to limit their authority





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Police have a new battle on their hands.

Not only are they working to keep San Diego safe, with an understaffed department, a small political movement at San Diego City Hall is attempting to handcuff the officers from doing their jobs.

At the moment, SDPD has fewer officers than any other major city in the country.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with the President of the San Diego Police Officers Association, Jared Wilson, who explained what they are dealing with.

Various crime rates are going through the roof, but nevertheless, politicians are working to regulate SDPD’s operations.

The proposed “Protect Act” would only allow officers to ticket people for the specific violation they were pulled over for. For example, if you get pulled over for a broken tail light, you can’t be arrested for having a “ghost gun” or possession of illegal drugs.

SDPOA President Jared Wilson says the Protect Act “does everything but protect people in San Diego.”