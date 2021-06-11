San Diego Police Foundation pushes to increase SDPD’s budget

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On June 14th, the San Diego City Council will be to vote on the 2022 budget.

Gloria has proposed a $19 million increase to SDPD’s budget for this year’s budget cycle.

The city has increased police spending for 10 consecutive years and is poised to make it 11 should Gloria’s proposed budget pass.

President & CEO, San Diego Police Foundation, Sara Napoli, said on Good Evening San Diego that she wants to increase the SDPD’s budget.