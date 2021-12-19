San Diego police investigate racially charged assault on elderly Asian American resident

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Police Department is investigating a hate crime after a man assaulted an 81-year-old Asian American man on the morning of Dec. 17 while he was on a walk in Southeastern San Diego.

JoAnn Fields, Government and Public Relations Director for API Initiative, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the recent uptick in racially charged crimes against Asian Americans and what her initiative is doing in response.

An apparent transient asked the elderly man about his ethnicity, then knocked him to the ground and beat him.

San Diego’s Asian Pacific Islander Initiative wants to create a rapid response action plan to engage local government, media, and businesses, collect data, better educate communities on these events, and prepare all of San Diego to be safe.

Specifically, they want to educate target areas in which these hate crimes occur, Fields said.

To learn more about the investigation as information arises, visit apiinitiative.org.