San Diego police investigating drive-by shooting that killed 14-year-old boy

MOUNT HOPE (KUSI) – A drive-by shooting in a Mount Hope-area neighborhood left a 14-year-old boy dead Monday.

The fatal shooting in the 3500 bock of J Street occurred about 4:15 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

No description of the shooter or shooters was available as of early evening, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from the neighborhood with more details.