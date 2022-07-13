San Diego Police investigating gang shooting that killed 14-year-old boy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – 14-year-old Enrique Medina was shot to death Sunday afternoon in the Normal Heights section of San Diego. The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Polk Avenue and 37th Street.

Paramedics tried to revive the boy but he died at the scene, police said.

The shooter was described as one of a group of Hispanic men. No detailed suspect description was available. Police say the men fled south on 37th Street in a light-colored sedan after the shooting.

San Diego Police are still investigating the deadly shooting, that they now say is gang related. Police say Medina was approached by the group of Hispanic men, who issued a gang challenge and then shot Medina as he tried to run away.

SDPD released the following description of the suspect:

Hispanic male, 16 to 17 years old, approximately 5’04”, skinny, wearing a blue baseball cap

Hispanic male, 18 to 19 years old, approximately 6’0″, 160 to 170 lbs, medium build, wearing a gray T-shirt and black jeans.

Hispanic male, 16 to 17 years old, husky build, average height, wearing a white long-sleeve T-shirt.

Hispanic male, approximately 17 years old, unknown clothing

Bishop Cornelius Bowser shared some perspective on the deadly shooting with KUSI’s Matt Prichard on Good Evening San Diego.

Following Prichard’s live report, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski discussed the rise in violence with San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephen.