San Diego police kick-off community safety walk program in Mira Mesa

MIRA MESA (KUSI) – Amid surging crime in San Diego, the city’s police department has been planning a series of community safety walks to connect better with the public.

The first neighborhood walk took place in Mira Mesa Wednesday.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was live from Mira Mesa with more details on the safety measures.

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit was present at the event, intending to meet community members, have discussions about public safety, hand out information pamphlets, and more.

District 6’s Councilmember Chris Cate was also present at the event, hoping to spread the word that he is aware of the safety issues related to those in his district.