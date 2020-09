San Diego Police Officer Debbie Ganley retires after 22 years of service

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After 22 years of service, San Diego Police Officer Debbie Ganley is officially retiring from the San Diego Police Department.

Earlier this week, she posted a heartwarming video of her saying “goodbye” to her uniform, and shared some personal stories of what the uniform means to her.

Ganley discussed her retirement on Good Morning San Diego with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney.