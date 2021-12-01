San Diego police officer files for religious exemption from vaccine mandate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One day after the San Diego City Council approved an emergency vaccine mandate for all City of San Diego workers, hundreds of those workers have made alternative plans, such as filing for a medical or religious exemption.

If that is denied, they plan to find new jobs.

That could include hundreds of police officers.

