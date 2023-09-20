San Diego Police Officer Larry Turner Announces 2024 Mayoral Campaign

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Police Officer Larry Turner officially announced a 2024 campaign for Mayor of San Diego.

Larry Turner is running as an Independent candidate, and his campaign vows to return dignity to San Diego’s streets.

Turner’s website reads, “Larry Turner believes San Diego needs a strong leader to unit the left and the right, skip the partisan politics, and deliver solutions based on our most pressing needs – our people! As a Police Officer, Larry delivers hope to those who cry out for help on a daily basis, and understands that poor policy, not poor policing is at fault for much of our problems on the street. He vows to address the number one issue our city faces today – the homeless humanitarian crisis that demands compassionate intervention, not empty promise parking lots and intrusive sweeps.”

Turner will be running against Democrat Todd Gloria, who announced his reelection campaign at the end of June.

For more information on Larry Turner’s campaign, visit: www.turner24.com