San Diego Police Officer surprises community members with accordion performance on Fiesta Island





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A nightly patrol for a San Diego Police Officer on Fiesta Island turned into a viral moment, especially on Tik Tok.

Cameras were rolling when the SDPD Officer joined in on a campfire concert, showing off his impressive accordion skills.

KUSI Photo Journalist David Pradel shows us how the unexpected jam session came to be.