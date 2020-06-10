San Diego Police Officers Association Board President​ says some ideas to defund police may put the public at risk

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During Monday’s City Council meeting to increase the budget for the San Diego Police Department, much of the public comment was people calling in demanding they defund, and even disband the San Diego Police.

City Council ended up voting 8-1 in favor of increasing the budget by $27 million.

Board President of the San Diego Police Officers Association, Jack Schaeffer, discusses the growing calls to “defund the police” on KUSI News.