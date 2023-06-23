San Diego Police Officers Association hosts 31st annual Peace Officer of the Year awards ceremony





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Police Officers Association (SDPOA) will host its 31st Annual Peace Officer of the Year Awards Ceremony on Friday, June 23, 2023, in the Bayview Ballroom at the InterContinental San Diego.

Each year, the SDPOA hosts this event to honor the exceptional law enforcement professionals that represent agencies throughout San Diego County. In addition to our award winners, local dignitaries and many of the region’s top law enforcement officials are also in attendance.

This year, Sergeant John Ampol of the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) will be honored as the SDPD Police Officer of the Year. His combined efforts with the City and the District Attorneys have resulted in over 40 criminal prosecutions, the impoundment of over 100 vehicles, and attributed to the removal of numerous illegal ghost guns from the community.

