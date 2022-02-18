San Diego Police Officers Association launches campaign opposing the ‘Protect Act’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The “Protect Act” is a proposed city ordinance to implement a number of policies to significantly curtail investigatory and enforcement tools for San Diego Police officers.

The San Diego Police Officers Association launched a public campaign on Thursday, opposing the “Protect Act”.

In the SDPOA’s press release they claim,

The most significant change in the Protect Act would elevate the requirement for stopping individuals from “reasonable suspicion” – the standard upheld by the Supreme Court and unanimously utilized in departments across the country – to “probable cause.”

“The proponents of the Protect Act were unable to defund the police, so now they’re pushing a set of policies that would abolish policing,” said Jared Wilson, President of the SDPOA. “At a time when the public is rightfully growing more concerned about public safety, and as our police department suffers staffing issues, the Protect Act could be the final straw that breaks the camel’s back when it comes to policing in San Diego.”

