San Diego Police Officers Association strongly opposes Lorena Gonzalez’s AB 66 bill

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California State Assembly is working on new legislation that would re-examine police de-escalation tactics.

Assembly bill 66, introduced by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, aims to create standards for how and when law enforcement agencies can use “less lethal” force like rubber bullets and pepper spray.

Tuesday, Assemblywoman Gonzalez hosted a virtual town hall with a group of police brutality victims who voiced their support for her legislation.

Existing law authorizes a peace officer to use reasonable force to help the arrest, prevent escape, or overcome resistance.

AB 66 prohibits the use of kinetic energy projectiles, and chemical agents to disperse any gatherings, protests, or demonstrations except when in compliance with new standards set forth in the bill.

The bill states, “would prohibit the use of kinetic energy projectiles or chemical agents, as defined, by any law enforcement agency to disperse any assembly, protest, demonstration, or other gathering of persons, except in compliance with specified standards set by the bill, and would prohibit their use solely due to a violation of an imposed curfew, verbal threat, or noncompliance with a law enforcement directive. The bill would prohibit the use of chloroacetophenone tear gas or 2-chlorobenzalmalononitrile gas by law enforcement agencies to disperse any assembly, protest, demonstration, or other gathering of persons. The bill would include in the standards for the use of kinetic energy projectiles and chemical agents to disperse gatherings the requirement that, among other things, those weapons only be fired at a specific target who presents a clear and imminent threat to themselves, the officers, or other persons. The bill would make these provisions inapplicable within a state prison facility.”

Board President of the San Diego Police Officers Association, Jack Schaeffer, discusses the organization’s opposition to the legislation on KUSI News.

