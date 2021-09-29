San Diego Police on scene of officer-involved shooting in Chollas Creek

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego police are on the ground investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday evening in the Chollas Creek neighborhood.

The officer was shot in the abdomen around 5:45 p.m. on Rex Avenue and Shiloh Road, according to police.

The altercation started from a traffic stop and led to a foot pursuit, which then led to bullets being fired, police said.

KUSI News is continuing to update this story as more information comes.