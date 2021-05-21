San Diego police release body cam footage showing the arrest man in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Police Department has released video footage from uniform-worn cameras worn by two officers who tackled and repeatedly punched a homeless man while taking him into custody on a La Jolla thoroughfare last week.

The May 12 arrest of 34-year-old Jesse Evans, images of which were videotaped by a bystander and posted on social media prompted public outrage and assurances from SDPD officials of an internal review into the patrolmen’s actions.

The entire video can be accessed online at https://youtu.be/wtAmaPq1CKU.