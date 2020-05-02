SDPD reponding to an officer involved shooting in Downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Police and San Diego Sheriffs are responding to a call of shots fired near Front Street and B street.

The shooting in the area of San Diego Central Jail, 1173 Front St., involved sheriff’s deputies, a dispatcher says.

The call came in just before 6 p.m.

One person was transported to the hospital. It is unknown the extent of their injuries

Authorities are closing traffic lanes in the area at Front Street between A Street to B Street.

This is a developing story.