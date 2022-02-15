San Diego police search for at-risk missing woman last seen in Alta Vista area





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A search was underway Sunday evening for a missing woman in San Diego.

Dahlia Castro, 41, was last seen at 5:15 p.m. in the 6300 block of Plaza Cuernavaca, according to a San Diego Police Department statement.

She is considered at-risk, police said. Castro knows how to use public transportation but she does not carry any money or identification and will not remember where she lives.

Castro is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 320 pounds, with brown hair and eyes and a light complexion. She was wearing a white T- shirt, blue skirt and gray tennis shoes.

Missing person At-Risk: Dahlia Castro was last seen at 6300 Plaza Cuernavaca, SD. She is 40 yrs old, Hispanic female, brn eyes, brn hair, 5’5”, 300lbs. She was wearing a white shirt and a blue skirt. Please contact us at 619-531-2000, Reference #22-500134 pic.twitter.com/Q9KlUZ5nUI — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) February 14, 2022