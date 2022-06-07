San Diego Police seek help finding 2 missing kids who are possibly with mother

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego police sought the public’s help Tuesday in locating two missing children who are possibly with their mother, who does not have custodial rights to the children.

Hendricks Holtwick, age 6, and Esher Holtwick, age 4, were reported missing Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department, which said the kids are “possibly” with their mother, 44-year-old Elizabeth Holtwick.

Anyone who sees Holtwick or her kids was advised to call 911 “immediately.”

SDPD says Holtwick drives a black Toyota Camry bearing the California license plate 8KTZ986. She was also recently seen driving a 10-foot U-Haul truck with an Arizona license plate, AH43503.

Hendricks was described as 3-foot-6, about 40 pounds, with blonde hair and a scar over his right eye. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

Esher is 3-foot-4, 39 pounds, with blonde/brown hair, and was wearing a dark gray long sleeve shirt and khaki pants.